Alna Divided On Mining and Blasting Ordinance March 14, 2024 at 12:34 pm Elizabeth WalztoniYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesBremen Officials Say Ordinance Would Fix Problems, Opponents Voice ConcernsPublic Balks at Alna Planning Board ProceduresDamariscotta Selectmen Appoint Land Use Advisory CommitteeNobleboro Selectmen Review FD Cost-Recovery OrdinanceBremen to Hold Public Hearings on Draft Land Use Ordinance Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!