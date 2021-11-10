Alna Passes Special Town Meeting Warrant, Sets Nov. 15 Hearing November 10, 2021 at 3:57 pm Nate PooleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesBremen Officials Say Ordinance Would Fix Problems, Opponents Voice ConcernsBremen Seeks Candidates for Planning Board, SelectmenJefferson to Vote in Town Meeting by ReferendumWaldoboro Nears Nomination DeadlineWiscasset Voters Say No to Repeal of Preservation Ordinance Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!