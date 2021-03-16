Alna Residents Voice Opposition to Shoreland Zoning Amendment March 16, 2021 at 1:43 pm Hailey BryantYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesAlna to Vote on Shoreland Zoning PetitionAlna Selectmen Delay Vote on Ordinance ChangeAlna Selectman Floats, Then Withdraws, Shoreland Zoning AmendmentAlna Board of Appeals Sends Boat Ramp Back to Planning BoardNo Need to Rush Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!