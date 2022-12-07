Alna Select Board Approves Special Town Meeting Warrant December 7, 2022 at 10:58 am Alec WelshYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesAlna Approves Special Town Meeting WarrantEdgecomb Selectmen Nail Down Topics for Special MeetingDamariscotta FD Receives Grant for Extrication EquipmentDresden Leaves Contract with Wiscasset Ambulance UnsignedShow Up for Wiscasset’s Special Town Meeting, Aug. 31 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!