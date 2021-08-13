Alna Selectmen Find Moratorium Vote Null and Void August 13, 2021 at 10:32 am Nate PooleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesAlna Selectmen Appoint Town Clerk, Punt on Accessory Apartments AmendmentsAlna Determines Process for Building Code Ordinance AmendmentsAlna Selectmen Propose Ordinance Workshop, Will Not Take Action on DamNewcastle Selectmen Set Fees for Core Zoning CodeNewcastle, It’s Time To Vote! Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!