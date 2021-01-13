Alna Selectmen Sign Settlement Agreement with Spinney January 13, 2021 at 8:33 am Hailey BryantYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesAlna Selectmen to Take Up Draft Settlement for Spinney ProjectMaking Matters WorseMost of Alna ‘Doesn’t Care’ About Golden Ridge Proposal, Baston SaysAlna Selectmen Urged to Halt Operation of Sportsman’s ClubAlna Planning Board Walks Spinney Property Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!