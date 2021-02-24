Alna Town Clerk Resigns February 24, 2021 at 8:43 am Hailey BryantYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesAlna Hires New Town Clerk, Schedules Special Town MeetingDamariscotta FD Receives Grant for Extrication EquipmentNewcastle Names Interim Town AdministratorWestport Island Selectman Learn About ‘Jere-Misquam’Dresden Advertises Jobs in Town Office Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!