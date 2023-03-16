Alna’s Former Alewives Contractor Objects to Bid Process March 16, 2023 at 12:25 pm Alec WelshYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDamariscotta FD Receives Grant for Extrication EquipmentBremen Officials Say Ordinance Would Fix Problems, Opponents Voice ConcernsWiscasset Budget Committee Makes Their RecommendationsWhy I Am Running for a Seat on the Waldoboro Select BoardLegal Notices – Week of Oct. 1 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!