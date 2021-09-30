Alna’s Pumpkin Pickin’ Trains Are Full-Steam Ahead This Fall September 30, 2021 at 9:37 am Nate PooleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWiscasset’s Scarecrowfest Makes Big Comeback with Week of EventsWW&F Fall Festival is Sept. 30Boothbay Railway Village Celebrates FallWiscasset, Waterville & Farmington Railway to Celebrate FallFarm Harvest Festival in Somerville Oct. 6 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!