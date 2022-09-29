Ann’s Book Bistro Shifts to More Personalized Touch September 29, 2022 at 10:02 am Evan HoukYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesNew Damariscotta Bistro Eager to Serve CommunityChives Bistro Is Now Open For BusinessNew Takeout Restaurant, Maine Kebab, to Open in Downtown WaldoboroBroad Bay Bistro to Open in WaldoboroReview: Ann’s Book Bistro Offers Familiar Favorites and New Flavors Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!