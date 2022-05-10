Avian Flu Detected in Wild Birds, New Challenge Added to the Old May 10, 2022 at 1:59 pm Anna DrzewieckiYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesAvian Flu Detected in Two Flocks in Lincoln CountyRisk Remains High for Avian FluAvian Flu Detected in Knox CountyFrom the Legislature: Goals and Solutions in Our Wildlife PoliciesEagle Recovers, Returns To Wild Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!