Back-To-Back Storms Dredge Up Memories of 1978 Destruction January 18, 2024 at 10:56 am Molly RainsYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesOn The PondBlizzard Pummels Lincoln CountyNWS: ‘Treacherous Travel’ and ‘Low Visibility’ as Winds ContinueNWS Issues Blizzard Watch Beginning Sat. EveningCMP Prepared for ‘Gale Force Winds’ and ‘Scattered Power Outages’ Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!