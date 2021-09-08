Bands for Books Event Deemed a Giant Success September 8, 2021 at 4:21 pm Charlotte BoyntonYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesBands for Books Raises Funds for Wiscasset LibraryPublic Advisory Committee Discusses Extension of MissionDespite Rain, Wiscasset Library Fundraiser a SuccessThree Seek Two Seats on Wiscasset Board of SelectmenWiscasset’s PAC Continues Work on Final Report Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!