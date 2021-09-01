Bands for Books Returns at Seafield Farm September 1, 2021 at 4:13 pm Nate PooleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWiscasset Library Plans Bands for Books FundraiserBands for Books Coming SoonLabor Day Bands for Books FundraiserLibrary’s Bands for Books Fundraiser Scheduled for Sept. 2Friends of Library Work with Community Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!