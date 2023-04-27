Benner Excavation Awarded Nobleboro Snowplowing Contract April 27, 2023 at 1:18 pm Bisi Cameron YeeYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesNobleboro Voters to Consider Purchase of $508K Fire TruckNobleboro Paving Projects CompleteNobleboro Planning Board Needs MemberNewcomer Takes on Seven-Term Selectman in NobleboroNobleboro Awards Bids for Paving, Sand Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!