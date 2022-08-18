Bids for Exciting Auction Items will Benefit Community Kids! August 18, 2022 at 2:48 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesSanford Tennis Open and AuctionCLC YMCA Tennis Open, Auction ItemsCLC YMCA Sanford Open Tennis Fundraiser and Live Auction Aug. 19-20Fifth Annual Sanford Tennis TournamentCLC Y Sanford Tennis Tourney, Auction Coming Up Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!