Body Recovered on Medomak River Shore

The Maine Marine Patrol recovered the body of a deceased man from the shore of the Medomak River the evening of Wednesday, March 29.

The identity of the man is being withheld until the family has been notified, according to a press release from the Maine Department of Marine Resources.

The body was recovered near Dutch Neck Road after a witness reported that a 12-foot skiff carrying three individuals sank at approximately 4 p.m., according to the press release. Marine Patrol, Waldoboro fire and police departments, and EMS responded and began a search.

The body was located and recovered by Marine Patrol at approximately 5 p.m. and has been transported to the Office of Medical Examiner.

The Lincoln County News will update this post.

