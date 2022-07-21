Boothbay Botanical Gardens See Record Visitors as Tourism in Maine Rebounds July 21, 2022 at 4:33 pm Lori Valigra, BDNYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesCharles Colgan to Address Lincoln County Regional Planning CommissionJobless Mainers Must Resume Work Search to Continue Receiving BenefitsFrom the Legislature: More Must Be Done to Help People Survive COVID EconomyMaine Sees Slight Increase in Unemployment ClaimsCoastal Economist Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!