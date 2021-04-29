Boothbay Harbor Sewer District Receives Federal Funds Submitted Article April 29, 2021 at 9:31 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesPingree Announces Federal Grants for Small BusinessesUSDA Rural Development Program Benefits Waldoboro Solar ProjectSheepscot General Among Five Businesses Getting Rural Development GrantWaldoboro Business Gets Federal GrantWaldoboro Firm Receives REAP Grant Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!