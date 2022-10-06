Bratwurst, Music, and Games Draw Crowd to Oktoberfest October 6, 2022 at 3:52 pm Alec WelshYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesOktoberfest Waldoboro Returning with Music, Food, Beer, and GamesOktoberfest Waldoboro ReturnsOxbow Expands Tasting Room Hours, Offers Food Truck FridaysNewcastle Planning Board Approves Raw BarWaldoboro’s Oktoberfest a Fun Start to Fall Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!