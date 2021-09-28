Bremen Appoints New Code Enforcement Officer September 28, 2021 at 4:13 pm Bisi Cameron YeeYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesPort-A-Potty Installed in Damariscotta MillsBremen Officials Say Ordinance Would Fix Problems, Opponents Voice ConcernsBremen Boards Seek Better CommunicationBremen Selectmen Plan Election for Open SeatBremen Administrative Assistant Resigns Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!