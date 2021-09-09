Bremen Board Considers Supporting Ambulance Service with Grant Money September 9, 2021 at 10:48 am Bisi Cameron YeeYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesBremen Officials Say Ordinance Would Fix Problems, Opponents Voice ConcernsBremen to Pave Part of Shore Road, Despite ObjectionsBremen Schedules Town MeetingBremen Will Ask State to Lower Speed Limit on Route 32Bremen Time Capsule Missing, Selectmen Seek Public’s Help Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!