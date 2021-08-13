Bremen Celebrates Bicentennial +1 August 13, 2021 at 9:54 am Bisi Cameron YeeYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesElected Write-In Candidate Declines Bremen Planning Board SeatJefferson to Vote on Private Funds for Hallowell RoadCodeRED Emergency Communications Coming to WaldoboroPlans for Bremen Play Area in QuestionPort-A-Potty Installed in Damariscotta Mills Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!