Bremen CEO Steps Into Role December 2, 2021 at 9:56 am Bisi Cameron YeeYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesPortland Firm to Develop Medomak River’s Watershed PlanGrant to Fund Review of Septic Systems on MedomakBremen Selectmen Approve Parking Lot, Consider GrantWaldoboro Septic Social Nov. 30Bremen Prepares To Improve Employee Benefits Offerings Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!