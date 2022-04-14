Bremen Discusses Seasonal Septic Issues April 14, 2022 at 1:49 pm Anna DrzewieckiYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesBremen Officials Say Ordinance Would Fix Problems, Opponents Voice ConcernsUpcoming Boothbay Region Land Trust EventsReport Finds Bacteria in Broad Cove from EstuariesGrant to Fund Review of Septic Systems on MedomakWestport Island Couple Requests Information on Home Business Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!