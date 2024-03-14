Bremen Library Welcomes Damariscotta Artist March 14, 2024 at 11:35 am Sarah MastersYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesArt Opening at Bremen Library March 7Artist Reception at Bremen LibraryNewcastle Planning Board Approves Raw BarArt Opening at Bremen Library March 2Art Opening at Bremen Library Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!