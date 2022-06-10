Bremen to Consider Alcohol Referendum June 10, 2022 at 11:57 am Sherwood OlinYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesBremen Officials Say Ordinance Would Fix Problems, Opponents Voice ConcernsBremen Reschedules Town MeetingBremen to Vote on Liquor Laws ChangesMaine Liquor Sales Jump By More Than 15% During PandemicDebate Rages Over Question 1 Dirigo Health Tax Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!