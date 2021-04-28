Bristol Appoints Fire Chief April 28, 2021 at 3:30 pm Nettie HoaglandYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLittle Public Comment at Bristol Budget HearingBristol Accepts $110K Bid for Culvert ProjectDamariscotta FD Receives Grant for Extrication EquipmentBands for Books Raises Funds for Wiscasset LibraryFire Destroys Bristol Shed, Kills Chickens Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!