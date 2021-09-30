Bristol Approves Change Order for Old County Culvert September 30, 2021 at 8:54 am Evan HoukYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesBristol Requests Alternative Designs for Fish LadderBristol Tax Rate Up 50 CentsBristol Accepts $110K Bid for Culvert ProjectOlde Bristol Days Uncertain for 2021Audit Shows $1.37M Surplus for Bristol Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!