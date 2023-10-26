Bristol Fined by IRS for Late 2021 W-2 Forms October 26, 2023 at 12:25 pm Johnathan RileyYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesBristol Voters Nix Highway Department ExpansionBristol Voters To Debate Highway DepartmentBristol Budget, Audit Finished For Town MeetingSHOULDA, WOULDA, COULDA KNOWN BETTERTwo Running for Bristol Board of Selectmen Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!