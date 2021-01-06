Bristol Fire Chief Presents Budget January 6, 2021 at 9:00 am Candy CongdonYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesBristol Budget Committee Completes Review of Municipal BudgetBristol Selectmen Discuss Town BudgetDamariscotta FD Receives Grant for Extrication EquipmentBristol Budget Committee Recommends Budgets for Fire Department, ParksEdgecomb Will Not Vote on Fire Truck at Town Meeting Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!