Bristol Increases Pay Schedule to Match Inflation December 9, 2021 at 4:16 pm Nate PooleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesBristol Fire and Rescue Seeking Increased BudgetBristol Expects Steady Tax RateBristol Appoints Fire ChiefExcavation at Munro Bridge PostponedAudit Shows $1.37M Surplus for Bristol Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!