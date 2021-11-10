Bristol Over-Funded for Fish Ladder Park November 10, 2021 at 3:37 pm Nate PooleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesBristol Selectmen Discuss Dam, Parking Lot SetbackBristol Proposes $50K Line of Credit for Beach ProjectBristol Budget Committee Reviews Parks BudgetBristol Moves Dam Referendum to July 24Bristol Mills Swimming Hole Closed Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!