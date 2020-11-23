Bristol Parks Considers Replacing Jeep November 23, 2020 at 4:38 pm Candy CongdonYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesBristol Parks Purchases Used SUV for DirectorBristol Parks and Selectmen Discuss New Beach PavilionBristol Selectmen Discuss Beach PavilionWindow Replacements Complete at Fishermen’s Museum, Keeper’s QuartersBeach Visits Up For Season, Lighthouse Visits Down Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!