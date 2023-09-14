Bristol Receives Late Paving Bid, Pick Hatchtown Bridge Layout September 14, 2023 at 10:26 am Johnathan RileyYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesBristol Requests Alternative Designs for Fish LadderContractor Discovers Ledge at Upper Round Pond Road BridgeBristol Selectmen Hear From Dirt Road AdvocatesBristol Select Board Discusses Financing for School RenovationBristol Awards Plowing, Paving Contracts Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!