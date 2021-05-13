Bristol Reports Interest in Town-Owned Woodlot May 13, 2021 at 9:05 am Nettie HoaglandYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesBristol Selectmen Accept $182K Roadwork BidBristol to See Further Expansion of Internet AccessBristol Proposes $50K Line of Credit for Beach ProjectBristol Parks Plans $1 Hike in Beach AdmissionBristol Discusses 2019 Municipal Budget Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!