Bristol Schedules Public Hearings on Warrant February 9, 2021 at 11:52 am Candy CongdonYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesBristol Discusses 2019 Municipal BudgetBristol Bumps Town Meeting to AugustBristol Budget Committee Recommends Municipal, Education BudgetsBristol Budget Committee Reviews Parks BudgetBristol Parks Plans $1 Hike in Beach Admission Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!