Bristol Selectmen Lower Mil Rate June 25, 2021 at 2:29 pm Nettie HoaglandYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesBristol Tax Rate Reaches Six-Year LowOBHS Digital Archive Adds Postcards from Russell FamilySouth Bristol Tax Rate FlatBristol Selectmen Set Estimated Tax Rate Based on RevaluationWhitefield’s Low Land Values Need Upgrading, Panel Says Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!