Bristol-South Bristol Transfer Station Budget Up 11.88% February 15, 2024 at 10:58 am Johnathan RileyYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesSouth Bristol Municipal Budget Increases 9.51%Bristol Select Board Sets Joint Meeting to Discuss Draft Comprehensive PlanBristol Gets Timeframe for Hatchtown Bridge ConstructionBristol Donates Extrication Equipment to Somerville Fire DepartmentBristol Fined by IRS for Late 2021 W-2 Forms Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!