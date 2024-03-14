Bristol Voters To Consider Education Budget With Split Support March 14, 2024 at 11:38 am Johnathan RileyYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesSouth Bristol Education Budget Up 11.09%Jefferson School Committee Recommends Budget, AOS Structure ExplorationAOS 93 Voters Pass All Central Office Budget ArticlesJefferson School Committee Chair to ResignBristol to Offer Presentation on School Renovation Plans Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!