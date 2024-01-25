Bristol Voters to Decide Contested Elections January 25, 2024 at 10:32 am Johnathan RileyYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesIncumbents Seek Re-Election in BristolNomination Papers Available in BristolPemaquid Beach Pavilion Nears CompletionIncumbents, One Newcomer Win Bristol ElectionsKolodin, Davidson Prevail In School Committee Race Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!