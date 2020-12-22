Businesses Could Face $10K Fine for Not Enforcing Mask Mandate December 22, 2020 at 10:55 am Eesha Pendharkar, Bangor Daily NewsYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesFace Masks: A Social ResponsibilityMills Orders All Businesses to Enforce Mask-Wearing in Public Indoor SpacesMasks in PublicMills Issues Business Curfew as Coronavirus Cases RiseMy Brother’s Keeper? Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!