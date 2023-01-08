Bystanders Assist Man After Snow Plow Truck Incident in Wiscasset January 8, 2023 at 2:02 pm Evan HoukYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWaldoboro Man Arrested After Wiscasset CrashWaldoboro Woman Allegedy Hits Handicapped Man with MinivanState Wide Hoax Hits Lincoln CountyPlow Trucks Return to RoadsDefendant in Wiscasset Robbery Crashes Car Into Sheriff’s Office Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!