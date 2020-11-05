Campaign Sign Theft Up, But Hard to Track November 5, 2020 at 9:13 am Hailey BryantYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesCLC Ambulance Picks Bristol Paramedic as New ChiefMotorcycle Rear-Ends Pickup in NewcastleDeputy Finds Missing N.H. Woman in NewcastleNew Sign to Track Speeding in BremenFailure to Yield Causes Collision on Route 1 in Newcastle Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!