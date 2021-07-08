Car Catches Fire in Jefferson, Driver Escapes with Minor Injuries July 8, 2021 at 9:36 am Bisi Cameron YeeYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesMotorcyclist, 20, Suffers Non-Life-Threatening Injuries in Jefferson CrashJefferson Firefighters Extinguish Car FirePickup Burns on Route 1 in NobleboroDriver in Critical Condition after Crash on Westport IslandWrong-Way Driver Causes Head-On Collision on Route 1 in Damariscotta Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!