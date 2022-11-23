Career Educator Joins RSU 12 Board, Representing Alna November 23, 2022 at 1:41 pm Alec WelshYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesRSU 12 Board Agrees to Accept Rebate for Electric BusesRSU 12 Receives Federal Rebate for Two Zero-Emission School BusesWhy I Am Running for a Seat on the Waldoboro Select BoardRSU 12 Subcommittee Completes Work on Alna School ChoiceRSU 12 Board Considers Preliminary Student Count Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!