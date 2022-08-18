Chainsaw Safety Course for Femme, Non-Binary Trans, and Women Students August 18, 2022 at 2:57 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesAdvanced Chainsaw Safety Course at Hidden Valley Nature CenterWomen’s Chainsaw Safety Course Coming in NovemberRegistration Open for April Chainsaw Safety CourseRegistration Open for April Chainsaw Safety CourseOctober Chainsaw Safety Course at Nature Center Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!