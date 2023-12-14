Charlie Brown Christmas Trees Light Up Spirits In Edgecomb December 14, 2023 at 10:48 am Elizabeth WalztoniYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesCharlie Brown Trees Returning to Edgecomb for Sixth Year‘Good Grief’: Edgecomb Packs Town Hall for Charlie Brown CelebrationCharlie Brown Christmas Coming to Edgecomb Town HallEdgecomb Seeks Charlie Brown Tree Event OrganizersEdgecomb Has One Candidate for Selectman Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!