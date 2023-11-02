Classic Films Come To Lincoln Theater November 2, 2023 at 10:47 am Sarah MastersYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesCelebrate the ‘Legends & Lovers’ of Hollywood with Lincoln TheaterAt the LincolnAt the LincolnHarbor TheaterEnrollment in Lincoln Theater’s Classic Film Club Ending Soon Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!