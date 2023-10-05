Colby & Gale Plans Minor Damariscotta Office Expansion October 5, 2023 at 1:30 pm Elizabeth WalztoniYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesHobbled By a Broken OrdinanceDamariscotta Summer Parking Rules to Take Effect Next WeekHagar Enterprises Requests Zoning ChangeScammers Impersonating Damariscotta Business, LCSO SaysDamariscotta Considers Land Use Ordinance Changes Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!